PICS: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu aces her airport look in a tie dye green attire

Harnaaz Sandhu made history and won millions of hearts last month when she got crowned as Miss Universe and brought the coveted title home after 21 long years. Since then, the gorgeous beauty pageant titleholder has been making headlines. Recently, Harnaaz was spotted at the airport looking absolutely ravishing as she sweetly interacted with the paparazzi and posed for the shutterbugs. The 21-year-old is also quite known for dropping stunning looks on her Instagram. Just a while back, she uploaded pictures in an attire by Pankaj and Nidhi and managed to make all our hearts flutter.

Coming back to her airport look, Harnaaz Sandhu proved that she can pull off any look - from a gorgeous gown to a casual jumpsuit. She donned a trendy green tie and dye jumpsuit and paired it up with pointy golden heels and a green mask. She left her hair open for the look. Harnaaz was also seen sweetly folding her hands in the ‘Namaste’ pose to greet the paps. Truly, she is a beauty inside out!

Sandhu first entered the pageantry world as a youngster, gaining titles including Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018. She also bagged the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and was placed among the top 12 in Femina Miss India. Harnaaz was crowned as Miss Universe on December 12, 2021. The 70th Miss Universe competition took place at Eilat, Israel and the top 3 finalists included Paraguay, India and South Africa. Harnaaz gracefully beat them and bagged the coveted title with her gorgeous looks and wit. Harnaaz’s well-reasoned, immaculate, and perfectly executed answers clicked with the audience and judges.

