PICS: Nation remembers martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas; Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaches War Memorial

It’s been 22 years since India fought one of the bravest battles against Pakistan. We are talking about the battle of Kargil. While the nation continues to beam with pride over the Indian Army’s glorious triumph in the battlefield, several braveheart soldiers have also sacrificed their lives for the nation. And as we celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas today, the nation also remembered the selfless sacrifices of the Indian soldiers. In fact, a solemn ceremony was also held at the Kargil War Memorial with Lt Governor RK Mathur as the chief guest.

He had laid a wreath and paid his tributes to the martyr soldiers of Operation VIJAY in the Kargil War of 1999 in a ceremony held at Kargil War Memorial. Interestingly, it was a double celebration for the nation as the Kargil Vijay Diwas coincided with the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame’ reaching the Kargil War Memorial. To note, the journey of victory flame across the country marked the commemoration of 50 years of India’s glorious triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Take a look at the pics from Kargil Diwas celebrations:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a tribute to the braveheart soldiers and tweeted, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.” On the other hand, several Bollywood celebs also saluted the valour of Indian soldiers. Anushka wrote, “Remembering our brave soldiers and a big salute to their valour and grit! Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

