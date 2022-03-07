PICS: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar looks handsome in casuals as he steps out in the city

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been the talk of the town ever since he has re-joined Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). He has been working hard on his game and has also been winning a lot of appreciation for his skills on the cricket ground of late. Undoubtedly, his fans are certainly looking forward to witnessing his charm during the prestigious event. Amid this, Arjun Tendulkar recently made the headlines as he was seen exuding cool vibes while he was clicked in the city today.

In the pics, Arjun Tendulkar opted for an easy breezy look and was seen dressed in a dark grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with grey shorts. He had completed the look with blue slippers. The cricket sensation was sporting a stubbled look and looked dapper in casuals. Although he was seen covering his face in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Arjun made sure to oblige the paps for the pics by removing his mask as he made his way towards his car.

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar’s pics:

According to media reports, Arjun Tendulkar will be playing under daddy Sachin Tendulkar’s mentorship after he was re-signed by Mumbai Indians. The media reports also suggested that Arjun was picked for Rs 30 lakhs. Earlier, during an interactive session on social media, Arjun had revealed his favourite player from Mumbai Indians which happens to be Jasprit Bumrah. To note, Jasprit has also been picked by the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2022.

