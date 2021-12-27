PICS: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar poses for the paparazzi as he gets snapped over Christmas weekend

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has spent 2021 training with the Mumbai Indians after he was picked up for the Indian Premier League. While the year-end holidays are ongoing, the young cricketer gave the sport a rest and stepped out for a chill weekend. On Sunday night, Arjun was snapped in the city's suburbs as he stepped out for a dinner at a popular celeb eatery.

The young lad was snapped outside the restaurant and obliged the paparazzi with photos. Arjun smiled for the cameras while he was busy on his phone. Wearing a blue shirt and black stylish pants, Arjun looked dappeer., He completed his look with a pair of smart boots and accessorised with a chain.

Check out Arjun Tendulkar's photos below:

The same spot saw celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor stepping out after their Christmas weekend dinner on Sunday night.

