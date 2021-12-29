PICS: Sara Tendulkar keeps it cosy and stylish in all black OOTD as she steps out in the city

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar might not have a showbiz background, but that has not kept her away from the limelight. Sara is quite popular on social media with over a million followers. She often treats fans to glimpses of her life through some stunning and candid photographs. Moreover, fans swoon over this budding fashionista as soon as she drops new pictures on the gram. Today, Sara gave a glimpse of the same when the paparazzi spotted her in the city.

This evening, the paparazzi spotted the beautiful Sara Tendulkar as she exited a clinic in the neighbourhood of Bandra in the dream city of Mumbai. The young woman looked quite stunning in her all-black outfit of the day featuring a top, leggings, and a jumper. Sara kept her hair down, and opted for sandals as footwear. She wrapped up her look with a black tote bag and a mouth mask as per the COVID-19 safety precautions. Sara walked from the clinic to her car as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

In 2015, rumours were rife about Sara entering the showbiz industry with a Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, her father Sachin Tendulkar denied these. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sachin wrote, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.” In 2018, Sara was in news again after a man named Debkumar Maity from Bengal was arrested after reportedly stalking Sara.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar poses for the paparazzi as he gets snapped over Christmas weekend