Picture of Mirabai Chanu eating food on the floor goes viral; Fans say ‘Respect’

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made India proud after she bagged the country its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. To note, she had won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg category. Soon after her win, congratulatory messages poured in for the national hero. She was felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on her return to India. Mirabai Chanu was even given a grand welcome on her way to Manipur.

Chanu reunited with her family after a long span of 2 years. On Thursday, a picture of Mirabai Chanu eating on the floor went viral and Tweepels were left amazed. Chanu was seen enjoying a plate of rice and some vegetables, as she sat on a cemented floor, in a tiny room with unpainted walls. Advisor to the Manipur Chief Minister, Rajat Sethi shared the picture and wrote, “Poverty is never an excuse for achieving one’s dreams. India's most loved Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics.” Soon after the post went viral, fans bombarded the comment section. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Respect”. Another user said, “Job done. Back to her humble home and roots after doing India proud with the silver medal!! Your background should never come between you and your dreams!” Many other twitter users expressed their opinions on the post.

Take a look:

Poverty is never an excuse for achieving one’s dreams. India's most loved Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning Silver Medal in the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/dBdIZrUz28 — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) July 28, 2021

Earlier today, Mirabai took to her social media and posted a picture with her family and kin. She wrote, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level.”

