Planning to watch a movie on New Year's Eve? HERE are some movies that you must consider watching

Planning to watch a movie on this New Year's Eve? Read below to find out which movies you can watch with your gang on this eve, while your order your favourite food from out.

Today is officially the last day of 2019, and it's time for the New Year's party. While many love to party all night with their pals, there are a few who like to celebrate New Year's Eve at home with their loved ones. I honestly feel that as long as you are celebrating the eve with your near and dear ones you can do anything you want. If you are still confused on how to bid adieu to 2019, then don't worry we've got you covered with this one. How about watching a movie with your BFFs?

You can call for some good food, order some sweet treats and your favourite beverage, while you get all comfy in your favourite PJs. No-fuss of dressing up or choosing the right club for partying, all you need is a good movie and close friends. Here are some movies that you can watch on new year's eve. These movies will make you laugh, cry and will allow you to welcome 2020 in a filmy mood.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

Three best friends and one epic trip to Spain, what's a better movie to watch than ZNMD? It has everything you need for a perfect New Year's Eve movie. This movie not only gives you major wanderlust goals, but it'll also motivate you to kick start 2020 on a happy and positive note.

Gully Boy:

Rapping, Ranveer and Alia- what else do you need? Dance to the beats of Apna Time Aayega, while you challenge your friends for a rap battle after the movie. This movie will not only motivate you, but it'll also help you remember all your best moments of 2019.

When Harry met Sally:

There probably isn’t a greater love story set around New Year’s than When Harry Met Sally. It makes living in New York look like a dream. The story is dreamy, magical and will surely make you nostalgic. It will help you end 2019 on a happy note.

Badhaai Ho:

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, this is no ordinary family drama, it's funny, emotional, and you'll surely have a blast watching this with your fam.

Sex and the city movie:

Carrie's confused love life and Samantha's menopausal drama will surely leave you in splits. It is a perfect movie to watch with your gal pals on new year's eve. It's raw, real, and defines friendship most beautifully.

Eat Pray Love:

This is classic Julia Roberts movie. If you want to watch a movie that defines most realistically, then this movie should be on your list. Make sure to expect some tears in the second half of the movie.

Credits :PINKVILLA

