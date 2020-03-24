PM Modi on 21 days lockdown: Commodities, medicines would be available; Asks people not to panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the masses not to panic amid the 21 days lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare. He has announced that essential commodities and medicines will be available during this period.

As we all know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a complete lockdown across India for the next 21 days owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped our country too. He began his speech by praising the masses for their contribution in making the Janta Curfew successful on Sunday i.e. on March 22, 2020. The PM has reminded us again through his speech that there is no cure for COVID-19 and that precaution is the only way to curb it.

This announcement has obviously created a kind of panic wave across the country as people are getting worried about grocery, medicine, food and all kinds of essential stuff. Now, the good news is that these facilities will be available during this period too. Narendra Modi has taken to Twitter and announced that essential commodities including medicines will be available for the next 21 days. He has also said that the Center and state governments will be coordinating to ensure the same.

Check out his tweet below:

My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The Prime Minister has asked the masses not to panic in the same tweet. Talking about his announcement regarding the 21 days lockdown, people have taken to social media and supported the same citing that it is necessary for their safety. As we all know, India has witnessed a tremendous increase in COVID-19 positive patients for the past few days and such a decision taken to curb the situation has become an absolute necessity as of now.

