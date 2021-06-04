PM Modi calls Milkha Singh to enquire about his health after he's admitted to ICU due to dipping oxygen levels

Milkha Singh, fondly known as 'Flying Sikh', was recently diagnosed with COVID 19. However, due to a dip in his oxygen levels, he was admitted to ICU at PGIMER in Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him to enquire about his health.

On Thursday, legendary Indian athlete, Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU at PGIMER in Chandigarh after his oxygen levels began to dip. The development comes just 4 days after Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital where he was treated for his COVID 19 infection. It was a few days back that news of the legendary sprinter testing positive for COVID 19 had come in. Following this, he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. After he was admitted to the ICU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up to check on his health update.

Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans about the update. He thanked the Prime Minister for calling his father and checking up on him after he was admitted to the ICU. He wrote, "Many thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi for taking time out from his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health. Dad had to shifted back to the hospital yesterday. He is stable. And once again, thank you also to everyone who has kept him in their thoughts."

Take a look:

Many thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi for taking time out from his busy schedule and call dad to find out about his health. Dad had to shifted back to the hospital yesterday. He is stable. And once again, thank you also to everyone who has kept him in their thoughts. — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) June 4, 2021

As per a PTI report via News 18, Government sources said that PM Modi hoped that Milkha Singh would be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are all set to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. Reportedly, the 91-year-old is in stable condition in the ICU at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Reportedly, Singh's wife, Nirmal Kaur also had tested positive for COVID 19 last month and is still getting treated at a hospital in Mohali.

