PM Modi extends wishes on National Girl Child Day: Focus is on ensuring dignity, opportunities to girls

It is National Girl Child Day today – a day that is celebrated to raise awareness among the people about the discrimination and inequities faced by the girls in Indian society and raise awareness about the rights of the girl child including their education, health and nutrition. While it is a special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to micro blogging site Twitter to extend wishes to the nation on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and stated that it is a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of girls.

PM Modi tweeted, “National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child. It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields. In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child”.

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweets on the occasion of National Girl Child Day:

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recognised by UNICEF as their Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), has urged fans to take initiative in breaking the stereotypes so that a girl can truly get equal access as a boy. “Each of us has the responsibility of making gender-based discrimination a thing of the past and ensuring that every girl is regarded by families and communities with the same value and worth than any boy. This National Girl Child Day let’s start by breaking the gender stereotypes in our personal lives. Small actions count and contribute towards positive change in the long run,” he added.

Also Read: National Girl Child Day: Aparshakti Khurana says life's a 'feel good Bollywood film' in letter to Arzoie