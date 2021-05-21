PM Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute to people who died of COVID 19: This virus snatched many loved ones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of people who died while battling Coronavirus.

India is going through a really hard time at the moment as the nation is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. This deadly virus has created a panic like situation across the nation and thousands of people have lost their lives to the virus. This pandemic is undoubtedly exhausting mentally and emotionally and each one of us looking forward to every single ray of hope to stay motivated during these difficult times. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been making sure to keep the citizens motivated to continue their fight against Coronavirus.

This isn’t all. During his recent address to the nation, PM Modi also mourned the demise of people who lost their lives to COVID 19. This isn’t all. He even got emotional while paying a tribute to the lost lives. PM Modi said, “This virus has ... snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost people.”

Take a look at PM Modi getting emotional while mourning the loss of loved ones due to COVID 19:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly raising awareness about the deadly virus while addressing the nation. He has urged people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and follow all the necessary protocols to keep COVID 19 at bay. Besides, he had also requested people to stay motivated and hopeful to overcome this difficult time.

Also Read: PM Modi speech: States should consider lockdown as the last option, instead create micro containment zones

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :DD

Share your comment ×