PM Modi gets stuck on Punjab flyover for 20 mins, cancels rally; Home Ministry seeks report on security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was trapped on a Punjab flyover for about 20 minutes on Wednesday as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. The farmers were demanding the resignation of Junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been accused of the death of 8 people, including 4 farmers. Modi was on his way to a memorial, and to address a rally in Ferozepur ahead of State election. The Federal Home Ministry alleged this incident as a serious lapse in security. Modi skipped the rally and headed back to the airport in Bhatinda.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Home Minister Amit Shah called the security breach totally unacceptable and sought a detailed report from the State government. Shah’s tweet read, “The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.”

Furthermore, the MHA said in a statement that PM’s travel plans and time had been duly communicated to the State government and arrangements should have been in place accordingly. “The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," read MHA's statement as per Indian Express.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any lapse in security and alleged that PM Modi travelled by road at the last minute. Channi told a local news channel, “There has been no security lapse. I had been up late last night overseeing the security arrangements for his rally. The PM’s road plans were made at the last minute, he was earlier supposed to travel by helicopter.”

The Home Ministry said that the PM, who landed at Bhatinda, on Wednesday, was supposed to visit the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. However, due to the weather not being clear, PM Modi decided to wait for 20 minutes.

“When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM,” the MHA statement read.

After this incident, PM Modi returned to the Bhatinda airport.

