PM Modi government working on new app titled CoWin 20 to combat deadly coronavirus?

While the government has been taking various proactive measures to tackle coronavirus, a recent report has revealed it is also in the process of launching a new app.

The novel coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in India and to make sure that it does not have a disastrous impact on citizens, PM Modi on Tuesday announced that the entire country will be going into a lockdown mode. Now, while the government has been taking various proactive measures, a recent report has revealed it is also in the process of launching a new app to combat the virus. According to report in India Today, the Modi government is likely to launch a new app titled CoWin-20.

The app will be used for three primary functions. While all the details are not yet clear, the app will have features which will safeguard public. But how exactly? As per the report, the app will help the government track the travel history of Covid 19-affected patients.

Through the app, the government also plans to make contact tracing easier. As per the report, it will also help government to determine how many people have come in contact with virus. As well as the routes and places Covid-19 infected people took. This will help citizens with important information and help them to avoid places.

Lastly, the app aims to provide information on Covid-19 testing centres. Users will be able to locate closest centres as per their location. It will also highlight updates from the government, government advisories and safety recommendation. The app is reportedly similar to the one developed by Singapore and is currently being tested out.

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More