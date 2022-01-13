PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings on Lohri: Praying for everyone’s good health

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the entire nation on the festival of Lohri. "I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society," he shared in a tweet.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the citizens of India. He took to Twitter handle and wrote, “Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan & Paush Parva. Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone.”

Even Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended their greetings on the harvesting festival. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant too took to Twitter to pour in wishes on the occasion.

Yesterday, in a message to the nation, President Kovind said that the majority of festivals celebrated in India depict the country's relationship with nature and agriculture. "The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan, and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment. It is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country. I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country", he wrote.