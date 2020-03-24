PM Modi’s speech on COVID 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Complete lockdown to appeal for social distancing amid Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the second time amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, here are the highlights of his speech for the nation.

As India is battling the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation for the second time in a week regarding the pandemic. Hailing the citizens’ support towards Janata Curfew which was imposed on March 22, PM Modi has taken another big decision to curb the widespread of this highly contagious virus. As the toll of COVID 19 crossed 500, the honourable Prime Minister has announced a complete lockdown across the nation. To note, this lockdown will be imposed from midnight tonight and will last for 21 days as of now.

The decision has been taken in a bid to break the chain of the transmission of coronavirus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to stay indoors as the public movement has been restricted during the lockdown. Besides, he also urged the citizens to think about the essential service staff who have been fighting against the novel coronavirus. PM Modi also emphasised that people must not believe in rumours and should avoid taking any medicine without consulting the doctors.

Here’s a look at the highlights of PM Modi’s speech on COVID 19:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the citizens of India for contributing to Janata Curfew with sincerity. People of all ages came together to make is a success.

Coronavirus pandemic has made the most developed nation helpless. It isn’t like they don’t have the means to fight it, but the challenge here that this deadly virus is spreading rapidly.

The only way to fight to COVID 19 is social distancing. There is no other way to fight it. While some people are of the opinion that social distancing is only for the victim, but the fact is it is for every citizen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces complete lockdown in India and urges people to stay where they are. Considering these circumstances, there will be a lockdown for 21 days.

The next 21 days are crucial and people must forget moving out of their houses for the next three weeks. If we are not able to curtail this in 21 days, then the country will go back 21 years. PM Modi urged citizens not to venture out of their homes during the lockdown.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly. It took 67 days for the number of infected cases to rise to 1 lakh. But it took just 11 days for the next one lakh cases to come into the light. Later, it took just four days for the third 1 lakh cases to appear.

This is a time of discipline and patience. PM Modi requested the citizens to pray for all those who are risking out their lives in this crisis situation for the health and well being of the nation which includes doctors, health care professionals, police officers etc.

The centre government has allocated Rs15,000 crore for people infected with the novel coronavirus which include increasing the number of beds, testing kits, and even training of professionals.

PM Modi asserted that while 21 days is a long time, it is essential to break the transmission chain of COVID 19 to ensure the protection of the citizens

