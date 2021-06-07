PM Modi’s Speech Highlights: Vaccine for kids to continuation of PMGKAY till Diwali; Here are the key points

During his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about vaccination for kids and revealed that trials are underway for the same.

As the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic has taken over the nation a while ago, there has been a downward trend in the new reported cases across the country. However, the battle against the deadly virus is still on and the COVID 19 vaccine and the protocols are the only weapons we have to stay safe amid the pandemic. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an opportunity to address the nation about the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and the vaccination drive.

During his speech, PM Modi stated, “This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels.” He also mentioned that while the demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate, the new health infrastructure has been developed in the last one and a half year. He also spoke about the vaccines and the vaccination drive and mention how India has launched two indigenous vaccines. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several major announcements during his address to the nation, here are the key highlights of his speech:

Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at an advanced stage.

To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country.

25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years

Govt has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration, under the scheme.

Also Read: COVID 19 crisis: PM Modi assures free vaccines to states for everyone above 18 yrs from June 21 by Centre

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×