PM Modi speech: States should consider lockdown as the last option, instead create micro containment zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8:45 pm on Tuesday and updated the country citizens, corona warriors, and State Governments about the new policies.
PM Modi speech: States should consider lockdown as the last option, instead create micro containment zones
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. In a nearly 20 min address to the nation, he mentioned the steps that should be taken by the State governments, hospital workers, pharmaceuticals making corona vaccines, and the citizens of the country. He also shed a light on the country’s situation regarding the production of COVID vaccines and the fact that COVID vaccines will be available to anybody above the age of 18 from 1 May. 

Here are some of the highlights from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation:

I urge the States to consider lockdown only as the last resort and instead, they should focus on creating micro containment zones.

I call upon the youth of India to form small groups and help in COVID-related administrations in their areas. If the help comes across as a success then the government will not have to put lockdown. 

The government is trying to ensure that the economic activities remain smooth. The urban working people will benefit from the vaccine and the vaccine will swiftly be provided to the workers as well.

Since the first phase of the vaccination, India has reached the count of the fastest 10 crores, 11 crores, and 12 crores citizens with COVID vaccine doses as of yet.

Pharma sector is increasing the production of medicines rapidly and in comparison to January-February, the production is already at a big high and is further being increased.

With two ‘made in India’ vaccines, India started the world’s largest vaccination program. From May 1, all citizens above the age of 18 can get vaccinated.

The number of beds are being increased in the hospitals and huge COVID dedicated hospitals are being built.

India saw a little decline of 259,170 in fresh COVID cases on Tuesday but also the highest spike in fatality rate with a count of 1,761.

