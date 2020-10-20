PM Modi urges people to continue COVID 19 fight, requests them to follow protocols during festive season

As the nation gears up for the festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the people to take the necessary precautions against COVID 19 and follow social distancing and maintain hygiene.

It’s been over six months since the COVID 19 outbreak has hit India and it has taken a massive toll on mankind. The pandemic has affected over 70 lakh lives so far and the toll is rising with every day. And with the festive season approaching, there has been a threat of a significant rise in the COVID 19 cases. Given the intensity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the janta not to get negligent and continue the fight against the deadly virus.

While addressing the nation today, PM Modi highlighted that while the condition is getting under control, the citizens are getting a little laidback with the precautions. “Recently, several pics and videos came into light wherein people were seen ignoring the precautions against COVID 19. This is wrong,” he added. He emphasised that this negligence can lead to a massive rise in the cases. Explaining the gravity of the situation, PM Modi assured the citizens that our scientists and doctors are working hard to get a vaccine for COVID 19. However, he urged the fans everyone needs to follow the protocol until we don’t get the vaccine.

याद रखिए, जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2020

दो गज की दूरी, समय-समय पर साबुन से हाथ धुलना और मास्क का ध्यान रखिए: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2020

PM Modi further extended the festive greetings for Navratri, Dussehra, Eid, Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti and requested everyone to follow social distancing, maintain hygiene and also wear the mask. “I pray to all of you, I want to see all of you safe and your families happy. I want to see festivals bring cheer your lives,” he added.

Credits :PMO India Twitter

