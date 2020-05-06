  1. Home
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation tomorrow on Buddha Purnima; To honour COVID 19 frontline warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the Buddha Purnima celebrations virtually tomorrow morning.
As India is witnessing the third phase of nationwide lockdown these days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation tomorrow morning. According to the media reports, he will be participating in the Buddha Purnima celebrations on May 7, 2020. To note, the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation is holding a Virtual Prayer Event with the participation of all the supreme heads of Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. While PM Modi will be participating in the programme with the help of technology, he will be delivering the keynote address during the virtual prayer meet.

For the uninitiated, Buddha Purnima happens to be the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha who was the founder of Buddhism. Prayer ceremonies will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini, Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura stupa, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal. This isn’t all. As per the official statement, the event is being organised in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19.

Apart from PM Modi, Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju shall also be participating in the event. To note, this will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first address to the nation after the lockdown was recently extended for two weeks and he is likely to speak about the COVID 19 outbreak and the lockdown.

