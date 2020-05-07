PM Narendra Modi addresses an event in honour of the frontline warriors working during Coronavirus crisis

PM Narendra Modi hails the frontline warriors working during the Coronavirus crisis and addresses an event in their honour.

On the occasion of Budha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has participated in a virtual prayer event organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation. Not only PM Modi is celebrating Buddha's Birthday but is also paying tribute to the frontline warriors working day and night to combat Coronavirus amidst the crisis. In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address and hailed our healthcare staff, police forces, and others working amidst the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the nation will soon be able to free itself from the clutches of Coronavirus. Our deep-rooted culture has always helped us find solutions to our biggest problems. Gautam Budhha has always been an epitome of patience, selfless work, and service to mankind. PM Modi says that the frontline warriors working at hospitals, maintaining law and order, helping the needy, curing Covid-19 patients during the pandemic too are a personification of Lord Buddha himself.

Buddha Purnima marks the birthday of Gautam Buddha. Throwing light upon the same, PM Modi also highlights the four principles of Gautam Buddha preaching The Truth of Suffering, The Truth of the Cause of Suffering, The Truth of the End of Suffering, and The Truth of the Path that Leads to the End of Suffering. He urges netizens to do their bit and help mankind to whatever extent they can. He also hails the frontline warriors saying that it is through them that even in these difficult times, the nation is being able to keep the situation under control and combat Coronavirus.

