PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation tonight paves way for hilarious memes on lockdown 4

Amid the ongoing lockdown against COVID 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation tonight.

It’s been over one and a half months that India has been witnessing a countrywide lockdown. This lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in from March 25, 2020, in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic which has infected over 70 thousand people across the country so far along with claiming over 2300 lives. And while India is witnessing the third phase of the countrywide lockdown which has been imposed till May 17 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation once again tonight.

Ever since, the announcement of PM Modi addressing the nation was made this morning, there have been speculations that the lockdown is likely to be extended once again and will enter its fourth phase now. The netizens are going berserk over the reports of lockdown 4 and the micro-blogging site Twitter is deluged with memes on the same wondering if the lockdown will ever come to an end. These lockdown 4 memes are trending on social media and are relatable to every person around.

Take a look at hilarious memes on Lockdown 4:

Modiji thinking about tasks for public during upcoming lockdown

Plzzz God save us... From this jamura #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/pERjX9aARb — Md Mahtab Alam (@Iammdmahtabalam) May 12, 2020

How Modi Ji Invite India in his 8pm Addressal Session:-#Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/4wYQkwbI78 — Web Humour (@MwebhumourT) May 12, 2020

To note, this will be PM Modi’s fourth special address to the nation within two months courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak. He had first addressed the nation on March 18 announcing the Janata Curfew on March 22 this year. This was followed by another address to the nation on March 24 announcing a 21 day lockdown. This lockdown was then extended for another 19 days till May 3. While there were hopes that the lockdown will be lifted on May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown for another two weeks till May 17. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also been in constant touch with the state chief ministers to pave the road path for their strategy against COVID 19.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×