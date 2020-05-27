PM Narendra Modi to announce Lockdown 5.0 on Mann Ki Baat? 11 Coronavirus hit cities to be the focus

With lockdown 4 about to come to an end in a couple of days, a lot of conjecture about the next phase of the lockdown have been going on. Here's what is being said as yet.

With just a few days for Lockdown 4 to end, everyone has been wondering what will Lockdown 5 have in store. While we did witness a relaxation in rules and regulations, the number of Coronavirus cases have been on a rise in India. And now, reports have it that PM Narendra Modi is likely to speak up about Lockdown 5.0 on his radio show, Mann Ki Baat and he intends to do so on May 31, which will be the last day of the ongoing lockdown 4.0.

Further, according to the ongoing reports, he plans to emphasise on the lockdown spirit and while he will ease down the restrictions on major parts of the country, the focus will be on 11 cities that have a 70% cases in the nation. It is being said that the focus of Lockdown 5.0 which begins from next month will be on cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur.

Cities that are said to have had a 60% contribution in the Coronavirus cases so far are Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai. It is further being said that deliberations about reopening religious places on certain conditions are also on but there will be no mass congregations and following social distancing rules along with face masks will be mandatory. Salons were allowed to function during lockdown 4.0 and in Lockdown 5.0, we might also see gyms get back to action barring those in containment zones. None the less, educational institutions as well as malls and cinema halls will continue to remain shit while marriages or funerals will have to continue with limited people.

Credits :India Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×