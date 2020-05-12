PM Narendra Modi announces COVID 19 relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crores to help India become self reliant

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation today and while he spoke about the ongoing crisis, he highlighted the importance of India becoming self-reliant. And in the wake of this decision, he has announced a relief package.

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation today, has spoken about making the nation self-reliant and there have been multiple provisions made with the announcement of a COVID 19 relief package worth Rs. 20 lakh crores. He went on to add how everything including land, labour, liquidity, and laws, have been given the importance and also went on to add how a bold reform is needed to make the country self-reliant.

Modi also went on to speak about the nation's ability to make 2 lakh PPE kits at a time that is so difficult and how the country has emerged as a strong nation. For a nation like India that never made these kits, is creating them in such huge numbers on an everyday basis. He went on to highlight how we will not only fight the Coronavirus, but we will also move forward and maintain the rules and regulations. He also said how the entire nation has to come together to make the country self-reliant.

On the details regarding the relief package that has been announced by the Prime Minister, he said they will be rolled out tomorrow morning and there will be consideration given to people from the various walks of life. The Finance Minister will go onto make a detailed announcement regarding the relief package in the days to come. PM Modi also went on to lead by experience and stated to deal with this outbreak in a bold manner.

Credits :Aaj Tak

