PM Narendra Modi apologises for the trouble due to lockdown but calls it a necessary measure

PM Narendra Modi apologises to the netizens for the trouble caused due to the 21 days lockdown during Coronavirus outbreak
In the new episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the netizens and apologised to them for the 21 days lockdown imposed on the country on account of Coronavirus outbreak but called it a necessary measure to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. PM Narendra Modi said he understands that the lockdown comes as a blow to the daily wage earners but calls it the only way to curb the spread of the virus. "The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battle, and tough decisions were necessary", said PM Modi.

Credits :Mann Ki Baat, PTI

