PM Narendra Modi congratulates the nation for scripting history as India hits the 100 crore vaccination mark

The COVID 19 pandemic took a massive toll on normal life. And while it has claimed lakhs of lives in over one and a half years so far, the vaccination came as the biggest weapon against the deadly virus. In fact, the Indian Government had conducted several vaccination drives across the nation in different age group with the aim to vaccinate as many people as possible. In fact, the nation has now managed to hit the milestone of 100 crore vaccination mark within nine months.

On this proud moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to micro blogging site Twitter and congratulated the entire nation. He also expressed his gratitude towards the frontline workers for achieving the feat and called it the triumph of Indian Science. PM Modi tweeted, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”.

Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday congratulated the nation after India crossed the 100 crore inoculation mark. "Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he tweeted. According to media reports, India has been the fastest country in the world to achieve this feat. Reportedly, the United States took 85 days to cover 92.09 million doses, while China covered 61.42 million in the duration.