PM Narendra Modi congratulates Ricky Kej on winning Grammy Award; Leaves latter ‘speechless’

It has been a while since the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were hosted wherein several celebs from Hollywood were honoured for their talent. Among the list of winners of the Grammy Awards was Indian origin musician Ricky Kej who had lifted the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category. Interestingly, it happened to be Ricky’s second Grammy Award so far. And while Ricky is over the moon with his achievement, he has been inundated with wishes from across the world.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken to the micro-blogging site Twitter and congratulated Ricky for his achievement. He wrote, “Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!” Overwhelmed with PM Modi’s gesture, Ricky Kej responded, “Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings”.

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet for Ricky Kej:

Earlier, Nicky Kej had thanked his colleagues and his fans on social media for their love and support as he had won the Grammy Award. He wrote, “Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you”. To note, Ricky had earlier won a Grammy in 2015 for the album Winds of Samsara.

