PM Narendra Modi extends the lockdown in India till May 3; Says 'Rules will be stricter from now on'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown in India by three more weeks till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. PM Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning from March 25. However, given the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country that have been reported in the recent past was a clear indication of the fact that the lockdown is bound to be extended. India has registered 10451 COVID-19 cases across the country with 1209 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. During his live speech today, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced his decision of extending the lockdown.

Besides extending the lockdown by three weeks, PM Narendra Modi also announced that the lockdown rules will be stricter from now on. He warned the citizens to follow the lockdown protocols and practise social distancing in order to eradicate Coronavirus and cure the hotspot areas where the virus is at its peak. Despite taking precautions, COVID-19 cases in India have been spreading like wildfire, Narendra Modi stated. He also announced that in order to tackle the same, the police personnel will be keeping a vigilant eye on all areas across the country and anyone who breaks the lockdown rules will have to suffer the consequences. He further added that some sectors might reopen after April 20th considering how that state responded to COVID-19 in the coming week.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the netizens to keep 7 points in mind while India continues to remain under lockdown. The 7 points are as follows:

1. Take care of elders and old age people at your home. Take extra care of people already exposed to an illness.

2. Abide by the lockdown protocols and practise social distancing.

3. Use homemade masks to cover your mouth.

4. Take measures such as drinking warm water to increase your immunity.

5. Download Arogya Setu app on your mobile phones.

6. Help the poor families by giving them food and don't take away jobs from people.

7. Be thankful to the healthcare workers helping in the battle against Coronavirus.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×