PM Narendra Modi extends wishes on Army Day: Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism

Indian Army is known to be one of the strongest military forces in the world and is known for its valour, courage and sacrifices. Our forces never shy away from laying down their lives for the nation and their courage and selfless sacrifices are an inspiration for the youth. As the nation celebrates Army Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it as an opportunity to extend wishes to people and hailed the Indian Army for their bravery and professionalism.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi shared pics of Indian Army officers doing their duty irrespective of dire situations and weather conditions. He wrote, “Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well”.

Take a look at Narendra Modi’s tweet:

On the other hand, President of India Ram Nath Kovind also sent wishes to the nation on social media. He tweeted, “Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!”