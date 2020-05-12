PM Narendra Modi to give details about Lockdown 4 before May 18 with a new set of rules

PM Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation, revealed that he will speak about Lockdown 4 before May 18th. Here's what we know about it.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm today and during the speech, he spoke about India fighting the ongoing Coronavirus and also laid emphasis on making India self-reliant. In an attempt to do so, PM Modi also went on to announce an economic package for the various people belonging to different stratas worth Rs. 20 lakh crores and everything including labour, land, law, and liquidity have been given importance to. Apart from that, he also highlighted India being able to produce 2 lakh PPE kits every day.

However, he went on to add at the end of the speech that details about Lockdown 4 will be given before May 18, however, they will have a new set of rules while following social distancing and having masks on. He also added during the speech that other states will be consulted with and a decision will be made once their suggestions reach him. While we await an announcement, it is clear that there will be a lockdown 4.0.

Among other things, PM Modi also asked people to go local as he used the phrase 'vocal about local' indicating how it is the local suppliers who have met with our needs during this crisis, and hence, we must buy products from them.

