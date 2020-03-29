PM Narendra Modi hails the 'daily life heroes' working on the field during Coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds the ones working on the field during the Coronavirus outbreak and calls them 'daily life heroes'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens through his radio show Mann Ki Baat at 11 a.m. today where he spoke about the ongoing situation in the country owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. On one hand, where PM Modi apologised to the netizens for imposing a 21 days lockdown, he also deemed it as a necessary step to contain the spread of COVID-19. He urged the netizens to follow the guidelines and stay within their homes and hailed the ones working on the field to ensure smooth functioning of the country during the Coronavirus spur.

"We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics," PM Modi said. Narendra Modi spoke about the frontline soldiers, nurses, doctors, paramedical staff and others working day and night and pulling out all the odds to serve mankind during the pandemic. Besides healthcare personnel, PM Modi also salutes the others who are involved in keeping the supply chain uninterrupted for the citizens and calls them daily life heroes.

NaMo reminds us of the privileges we have despite the hard times during the lockdown. He talks about the tap water reaching our households, the electricity supply to our homes. He also mentions the medical stores and departmental stores stocked up with goods and medicines for our use despite the ongoing crisis. Drivers, workers, delivery boys and more who are working proactively for us. The banking sector, e-commerce websites for doorstep delivery, digital payments, etc all such facilities available to us involves manpower behind it.

Even the internet and Wifi that we are using involve people working behind it to ensure smooth functioning of the society. Hence, Prime Minister Modi asks netizens to be thankful and to do their bit during the pandemic and stay within their homes. He also told the citizens that he would share his videos to give them a glimpse of how he is surviving the social distancing phase and urges them to stay strong.

