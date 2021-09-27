PM Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, announces health ID cards for all

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to provide digital health ID to people. The IDs will contain individual’s health records. A day before the launch, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector.”

According to the reports in ANI, during an address, PM Modi said, “Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other”. PM added, “Today, I would like to express gratitude to all doctors, nurses, medical staff of the nation. Be it vaccination or treatment of COVID patients, their efforts gave a huge relief to the nation & helped it in fight against Corona.”

The PM at the launch also said that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a big role in eliminating problems in the medical treatment of the poor and middle class. Via technology, work done by Ayushman Bharat to connect patients with hospitals across the nation is being further expanded & given a strong technology platform, according to a report in ANI.

“The key components of the Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This will ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers,” read a release as per the news agency.