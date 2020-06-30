PM Narendra Modi LIVE: Unlock phase 2 to extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana; Here are key highlights

During his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made certain important announcements. Take a look:

India has been in an intense situation as the COVID 19 pandemic has infected over 5.5 lakh people across the country. The government has been taking special measures to deal with the situation, be it the lockdown, announcing new guidelines for the unlock phase 1 or bringing out new schemes to help the poor people in this crisis situation. Amid this Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the nation once again over the COVID 19 issue and announced some important decisions.

While he expressed his concerns about the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi also asserted that India is still in a stable condition due to the timely decision taken by the government. Besides, he also announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for next five months along apply the policy of One Nation One Ration card for the migrant labourers.

Here’s a look at the key highlights of PM Modi’s speech:

Entering Unlock phase 2

PM Modi announced that we are entering into Unlock phase 2 starting July 1. However, he did emphasise that while the season of cough fever and cold is about to start, it is important to follow all the safety guidelines. PM Modi asserted that while all the guidelines were duly followed during the lockdown, there has been negligence in the same during Unlock phase 1. However, he did mention that this shall not be repeated and the authorities and aam aadmi must look into along with ensuring that social distancing, hand sanitization and wear the mask rules are strictly followed. He also asserted

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till November 2020

PM Modi also announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the upcoming five months. The scheme was supposed to end today, however, PM Modi decided to extend it till November this year. To note, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been providing food to around 80 crore people across the nation wherein every member of the family will get 5kg wheat or rice along with one kg whole chana per month free of cost. PM Modi also stated that this extension is likely to cost Rs 90 thousand crores.

One nation, one ration card scheme

Furthermore, PM Modi announced that One Nation, One Ration Card scheme has been actively worked upon. This scheme is being implemented in wake of the recent exodus of migrant labourers as lakhs of labourers were stranded during the COVID 19 lockdown. With One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, a common ration card will be issued to the citizens which will enable them to purchase ration from any state in the country.

