PM Narendra Modi offers condolences on the demise of veteran actors Arvind Trivedi & Ghanashyam Nayak

The week has been unfortunate as we lost two veteran actors of the television world, Arvind Trivedi and Ghanashyam Nayak. Both were well-known for their performance in the popular shows Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actors were not keeping well for quite some time. Arvind Trivedi, who was 82-years-old, passed away after suffering a heart attack. He is better known for his role as Ravan in the cult classic mythological show. He has also been part of Vikram Aur Betal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences and took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.” He also shared a picture with him. Arvind is the brother of celebrated Gujarati actor Upendra Trivedi.

For Ghanashyam Nayak, PM wrote, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was one of the popular characters in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His character worked as Jethalal in his showroom.

