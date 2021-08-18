PM Narendra Modi offers ice cream to medallist PV Sindhu post her win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed several proud moments for India this time as several athletes managed to win medals for the nation. While India had won 7 medals at the prestigious event, the Indian men’s hockey team had won an Olympics medal after 41 years. On the other hand, Badminton queen PV Sindhu also bagged a medal and became the first Indian woman to have won two Olympic medals. And while the nation is beaming with pride with the achievements of our star athletes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure to hail the winners.

On Monday, PM Modi hosted the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medallist at his residence and interacted with everyone there. Amid this, he also fulfilled his promise of having ice cream with PV Sindhu. To note, before the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi had interacted with the athletes wherein he had spoken about how Sandhu was barred from having ice cream before Rio Olympics. Following this, he had promised her to have ice cream with her post Tokyo Olympics 2020. A video has surfaced of PM Modi offering ice cream to PV Sindhu as he had promised.

Take a look at the video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers ice cream to #TokyoOlympics medal winner PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent. On an earlier occasion, PM had told her that they'll eat ice cream together after her return from Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/FzooN22f82 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

In the video, PM Modi also urged the hospitality staff to serve the ice cream to every athlete so as they could bring double medals as well. To note, apart from PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra had also left the nation beaming with happiness as he got a gold medal in javelin and became the only Indian athlete to get a gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

