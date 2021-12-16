PM Narendra Modi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas; WATCH

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vijay Diwas today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Delhi. For the uninitiated, Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war against Pakistan. During the ceremony, PM Modi had laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in order to honour the late soldiers of the Indian army who had laid down their life for the nation.

This isn’t all. PM Modi also signed the visitors' book and wrote, “On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour”. He also took to micro blogging site Twitter and wrote, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”.

Take a look at the video of PM Modi participating in the Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal':

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark 50th #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/cLpfWIjbJP — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

To note, as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations on Dec 16 last year, PM Modi had lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the war memorial. He also lit four flames that travelled in different directions. During the Homage ceremony on Thursday, these four flames were merged by PM Narendra Modi with the Eternal Flame.