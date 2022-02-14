PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Pulwama attack martyrs: Their bravery motivates every Indian

It’s been three years since the deadly Pulwama attack which had killed in 40 CRPF personnel in the south Kashmir district. The attack took place on February 14, 2019 following which the Indian Air Force had carried out a retaliatory airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019. And while it’s been three years since the bravehearts of the Indian Army laid their lives for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay homage to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack today.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter PM Modi tweeted, “I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country”. On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to pay homage to the martyrs. He wrote, “पुलवामा में २०१९ में मारे गए CRPF के बहादुर जवानों के बलिदान को यह देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। उनके प्रति मैं अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।“

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet for martyrs of Pulwama attack:

On the other hand, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has also paid a tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Kesari star wrote, “My heartfelt tribute to all our brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. We will always remain indebted to them and their families for their supreme sacrifice #PulwamaAttack”.