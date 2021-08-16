PM Narendra Modi praises Tiger Shroff's new song Vande Mataram, calls it ‘creative effort’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff for his new music track. The actor usually impresses his fans with his incredible dance, and acting skills but this time he managed to impress the country’s Prime Minister. Tiger's new song Vande Mataram which evokes patriotic feelings has left PM Modi amazed.

Tiger had shared the song's video on Twitter and tagged PM Narendra Modi. Along with the post, he penned, "Vande Mataram...these are not mere words, but emotions. Emotions which drive us to strive to contribute towards our nation. This Independence Day, dedicating a small effort to 130 crore Indians (sic)." PM Modi soon noticed Tiger’s tweet and appreciated his efforts. He wrote, "Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! (sic)."

On receiving acknowledgement by PM, Tiger took to his Twitter handle and replied, "A true honour to receive your kind words Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate everything that is special about India, the spirit of #VandeMataram #UnitedWeStand. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful!(sic)."

Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for acknowledging our initiative Vande Mataram. #UnitedWeStand with honour and pride for India. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful. @iTIGERSHROFF @Jjust_Music #VandeMataram https://t.co/qbcYYB8V1d — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 15, 2021 Tiger's new song Vande Mataram is presented by Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music. He also thanked the PM and wrote, "Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for acknowledging our initiative Vande Mataram. #UnitedWeStand with honour and pride for India. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful (sic)."

The Heropanti actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Remo D'Souza for the song. While Bhagnani has produced the song, Remo has directed the music video. The song was released on August 10.