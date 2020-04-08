PM Narendra Modi proposes to extend the COVID 19 lockdown in the country during the all party meeting

News reports strongly suggest that PM Modi may propose an extension in the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed for 21 days in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly planning to extend the lockdown in the country amid the rise in cases of Coronavirus. News reports strongly suggest that PM Modi may propose an extension in the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed for 21 days in the country. According to media reports, PM Modi held an all-party meeting wherein he spoke to the party leaders about extending the lockdown across the nation as the country has witnessed a spike in the COVID-19 cases. There is also a buzz that the hot spots of the virus may be sealed off and the households will be provided with essential goods by the government.

The government is also facing an uphill task to ease the lockdown as the pressure is mounting amid job losses, migration of daily workers back to their native homes, and other economic losses due to the closing of businesses. The PM hints that the lockdown will not be completed lifted in one way. This may happen across the country in multiple phases. As per the latest news reports, the Prime Minister will be talking to the chief ministers of the states to may a decision on how to go about the lockdown and control the spread of Coronavirus in a country of 1.3 billion people.

The video conference with PM Modi also saw Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut joining in along with Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress party and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool Congress. The news reports further suggest that the country may witness a pre and post Coronavirus phase. PM Modi also reportedly said that there will be social and behavioural changes among people. Schools, colleges, religious places, public transport and air travel will not be functional any time soon, suggest news reports.

