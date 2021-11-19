PM Narendra Modi to repeal all three farm laws on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a major announcement that has taken the nation with a massive surprise. In his recent address to the nation, PM Modi has announced that the government will be repealing all farm laws. “We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh,” PM Narendra Modi was quoted saying.

To note, ever since the government had introduced three farm laws in September last year ever since then the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been protesting against the same. In fact, the farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the farm laws since November 2020 and demanded the laws to be withdrawn. While announcing the withdrawal of farm laws, PM Modi stated, “Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised”.

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

This isn’t all. He also went on to extend wishes to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. He asserted, “I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years. Guru Nanak ji had said 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea'. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well. Our government has been working with this sense of service, to make the lives of people easy”.

Also Read: Rihanna extends her support to Indian farmers; Asks people ‘Why aren't we talking about this?!’ on Twitter