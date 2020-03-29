PM Narendra Modi requests citizens to follow lockdown rules: It will be difficult to protect ourselves

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the citizens for taking such a decision due to COVID-19, he has also sent an important message to those who are breaking rules deliberately.

Last week, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in the entire country for 21 days. He had urged the citizens to stay indoors and observe social distancing. While some citizens abided by his decision some refused to listen and were still spotted outside their homes. Today, PM Modi addressed in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am about the nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of the novel Coronavirus. While he apologised to the citizens for taking such a decision, he has also sent an important message to those who are breaking rules deliberately.

Prime Minister Modi said that he understands that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, he will say that if they don’t follow this lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of Coronavirus. He further said that people who are breaking the laws are playing with their lives. The Prime Minister further spoke to a survivor of Coronavirus- Ashok Kapoor from Agra who along with his entire family (6 ppl including kids) tested positive for COVID 19 but all have now fully been recovered.

Ashok Kapoor said that he and his family were very well taken care of by the doctors and nurses in the Delhi hospital. They did not face any problem in the hospital. They all have been recovered and are at home. Modi even saluted the nurse, doctors who are working with incomparable dedication. He also said that Acharya Charak had said 'one who serves patients without desiring any material gain, is the best doctor.'

