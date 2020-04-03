PM Narendra Modi requests everyone to light candles, torches on April 5 at 9 PM to defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark our fight against Coronavirus.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in the country. He had urged citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Everyone has been taking precautions and at the same time keep up with the lockdown given the current scenario in India. Yesterday, PM Modi tweeted that he will be sharing a video message today, at 9 am in the morning.

Well, the video is out and in the video, PM Modi has requested every citizen of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on 5th April (Sunday) at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and light a candle, lamp or mobile's flashlight to mark our fight against Coronavirus. He also urged everyone to not gather on the roads and to maintain social distancing and do this at home only. Modi further said that the way everyone paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19 on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata Curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time.

Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video here:

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

Modi's decision of the Janta Curfew had received tremendous support from the public as well as the celebrities. Citizens from all over the country followed the Janta Curfew by staying at home. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing rapidly and that has left everyone worried. In the new episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the netizens and apologised to them for the 21 days lockdown imposed on the country on account of Coronavirus outbreak but called it a necessary measure to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

