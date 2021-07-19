PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Baahubali’ reference in urging people to get vaccinated makes him trend on social media

PM Narendra Modi urged people to get vaccinated in a unique way taking the ‘Baahubali’ reference during the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

We all know that how important it is for us to get vaccinated. It is a step towards our safety. Time and again, our Government keeps reminding us in different ways to take the jab. PM Narendra Modi himself encourages and urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the recent Monsoon session of the Parliament, Modiji got a bit creative in his pleading. While encouraging people to take the jab, he said that when you take the vaccine in your ‘baahu’ (arms), you become a ‘baahubali’.

Yes! You heard that right. PM Modi got creative this time. This indeed is a unique way to get people convinced to take the jab, isn’t it? Addressing journalists on the first day of the Parliamentary session, he said that over 40 crore people have become Baahubali in the fight against Covid-19. “I hope that you all have received the first dose of vaccine. But, I request you all to follow the Covid-19 protocols. This vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said.

“The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it,” PM Modi added.

This Monsoon session of the Parliament is the first session after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. “We want that the pandemic is discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against Covid and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight,” PM Narendra Modi said.

