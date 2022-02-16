PM Narendra Modi saddened by Bappi Lahiri’s demise; Says ‘His lively nature will be missed by everyone’

Bappi Lahiri, who was also known as Bollywood’ Disco King, is no more. The ace music composer-singer passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea on Tuesday night at the age of 69. Bappi Lahiri’s demise has sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation. From commoners to celebs, everyone has been mourning Bappi Lahiri’s demise and the social media is abuzz with tweets offering condolences. Joining them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also paid a tribute to the late music composer-singer.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a pic of himself with Bappi Lahiri from one of their meetings wherein they were seen having a deep conversation. In the caption, PM Modi wrote that while he is saddened by Bappi Lahiri’s demise, the late singer-composer nature will be missed by everyone. “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Take a look at PM Modi’s tweet for Bappi Lahiri:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also shared a tweet for Bappi Da and wrote about how the ace singer’s voice was a reason for millions to hit the dance floor. “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

