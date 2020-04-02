PM Narendra Modi to share a video message for fellow Indians on Friday morning; Check Tweet

PM Narendra Modi announced with a Tweet that he will be sharing a video message on Friday morning. Check out his tweet right here.

The nation is currently on lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and while it came to effect on March 25, 2020, it is to go on until mid-April. And well, the announcement sure did come in at the right time as it was hailed by everyone given the time it came at. Everyone has been trying to maintain precautions and at the same time keep up with the lockdown given the current scenario in India. And now, it looks like PM Narendra Modi has something else to say as well.

He has always been one to be active on social media and time and again, he keeps sharing updates. And right now, he has been asking everyone to indulge in Yoga and in fact, keeps sharing posts time and again. And now, he took to Twitter once again to announce that he will be sharing a video message tomorrow, at 9 am in the morning. He wrote the Tweet in both Hindi and English and it sure has left everyone curious as to what is this going to be about.

Check out PM Narendra Modi's tweet right here:

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID 19 cases has been increasing rapidly and that has left everyone worried given the increasing community transmissions as well. What do you think is his video message going to be about given the increasing concerns? Drop your comments in the section below.

