PM Narendra Modi shares motive behind cryptic tweet; Reveals he'll dedicate his social media handle to women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts an end to the speculations and reveals that he aims to give away his social media handle to the women this Sunday on account of Women's Day.

PM Narendra Modi gave way to endless speculations as he shared a cryptic post on Monday morning. The political stalwart wrote about giving up social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube and left the netizens in dismay. While some of his followers expressed their concern, leaders of the opposition party left no stone unturned to take a dig at the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi has always had a strong online presence and netizens wondered what was the cause behind his sudden social media withdrawal.

After plenty of theories and assumptions coming up, PM Narendra Modi finally shares the motive behind his cryptic post and reveals that he will be giving away his social media handle to women whose work and life have been inspiring us. He plans to dedicate his social media account to inspiring women on the occasion of Women's Day falling on March 8, which happens to be a Sunday.

Check out his post:

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs" PM Narendra Modi tweeted a while ago, putting an end to the speculations and this is proof that our Prime Minister NaMo can never go wrong with his communication!

