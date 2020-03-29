PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing due to COVID 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi said that he was extremely hurt when he came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across the globe. The virus that originated in China's Wuhan city has now spread worldwide like wildfire. After taking Italy, France, the United States, and other countries into its clutches, the Coronavirus scare has begun to haunt India. Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown in the entire country for 21 days. He had urged the citizens to stay indoors and observe social distancing.

Today, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi said that he was extremely hurt when he came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. He said that we need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing. He further said that he had told the citizens to maintain social distance not emotional or human distance. Modi further said social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction. He has requested everyone to stop victimising those in home quarantine.

Narendra Modi even spoke to the two survivors of Coronavirus and praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill in the 21-day lockdown. He even apologised all the citizens for taking up such a big measure and for the problems everyone is facing right now due to the lockdown and said that this is the only how India can fight against Coronavirus.

Check out Narendra Modi's entire video here:

