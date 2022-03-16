PM Narendra Modi urges kids of age group 12-14 to take COVID-19 vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lakhs of lives in India so far and the vaccination has been our only weapon against the deadly virus along with following the protocols. As the vaccination drive was launched as per the age groups across India, it has reached a new level as the drive now includes children of the age group of 12-14. The drive was expanded today wherein the teenagers from 12-14 years were announced eligible to take the COVID-19 jab.

Announcing it as an important day in India’s vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged teenagers to get vaccinated at the earliest. Besides, he also asked people over 60 years of age to take precaution doses. Furthermore, he called India’s vaccination drive science-driven as he traced the country’s journey from the time pandemic had hit the nation, the efforts to make the vaccine to the time India initiated its vaccination drive which gradually expanded people from different age groups. “Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude towards the state governments for supporting the vaccination drive. He said, “In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger”. Later, he also stated that while India is in a much better position to fight the pandemic, it is important for people to continue following the protocols.

Meanwhile, life has finally returned to normalcy in majorly all cities as the state governments have lifted all the bans given the significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the cities.

