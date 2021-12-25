PM Narendra Modi wishes the nation on Christmas: ‘We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ’

It’s Christmas today and the whole world is celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ. The festival is widely celebrated across the globe with much fervour. On this day, midnight mass is held at Churches. However, last year the celebration had been kept low-key. The midnight mass was held at churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID-19 protocols. On this special occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation.

The PM tweeted, “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.” President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted Christmas greetings. "Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," he tweeted.

As there is a surge in Omicron cases all over the country, many state governments have imposed restrictions and asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Take a look at the tweet here:

It is worth mentioning here that many states have reimposed restrictions on mass gatherings, especially in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations. In Gujarat, night curfew has been imposed in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh - from 1 AM to 5 AM. Allahabad High Court has also requested the Election Commission to consider postponing Assembly Elections due in two months.

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2021: Quotes and messages to share with your loved ones