PM Narendra Modi wishes the nation on Pongal, Bhogi, Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu

India is celebrating Makar Sankranti today. The festival is referred by different names in different parts of the country. This day is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and marks the sun's transit into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). This festival is considered the most auspicious occasion and is one of the few Hindu festivals aligned with the solar cycle. It marks the beginning of the harvest season. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on Twitter. Many other political leaders also wished the nation on their social handles.

PM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals.” For Pongal, PM tweeted, “ “Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened.” Greeting people on Bhogi, the prime minister wrote: “Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens.”

Extending greetings on the occasion of Uttarayan, Modi wrote, “Have a wonderful Uttarayan,” with a message in Gujarati.

On this day, it is believed that taking a bath in the Ganges is auspicious. Devotees also pay tribute to the Sun God and express gratitude towards him for blessing us with his warm and glowing rays.

