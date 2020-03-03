PM Narendra Modi wishes to take social media detox; Decides to go off social networking sites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to quit social media and his tweet sparks endless speculations over the same.

Netizens all across the country are in awe of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his social media presence. However, his recent tweet comes as a shock for all the NaMo fans as our Prime Minister too adds to the list of people who have decided to take a break from social networking websites. Being one of the most influential personalities, not only in India but worldwide, Narendra Modi is the third leader ever to have crossed 50 million followers on Twitter.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and announced that he wishes to take social media detox and go off social networking sites from this Sunday. His tweet stirred up a storm on the internet leaving the netizens wondering what could be the possible reason for his social media withdrawal? While fans expressed their concern, leaders from the opposition party took it as an opportunity to take a dig at him.

Check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post:

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrained from elaborating on the reason behind his social media break which led to endless speculations and a number of theories trying to unfold the rationale behind one of the most popular men wanting to get rid of his online presence. Narendra Modi and his political party Bharatiya Janata Party have always communicated themselves well over social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and more. There have also been a lot of controversies revolving around his digital campaigns. While the closure of his social media accounts, which PM Modi says he might do over the coming weekend, might bring peace to him but it will also affect his communication with the masses.

